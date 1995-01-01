The 英國鎊 is the currency of 英國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 英國鎊 exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for 鎊 is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 英國鎊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|英國鎊
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 便士
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|英倫銀行
|Users
英國, 英格蘭, 北愛爾蘭, 蘇格蘭, 威爾斯, 褔克蘭群島, 直布羅陀, 格恩西島, 人島, 澤西島, 聖赫勒拿島和阿森松島, 南格魯吉亞島和南桑威奇群島, 特里斯坦達庫尼亞群島
