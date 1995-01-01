gbp
GBP - 英國鎊

The 英國鎊 is the currency of 英國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 英國鎊 exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for 鎊 is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 英國鎊 rates and a currency converter.

英國中央銀行名為英倫銀行 (BOE)。 雖然英國是歐盟成員國，但他們選擇不採用歐元。 英鎊 (British Pound) 的英文官方名稱為 Pound Sterling。由於有許多機構及個人買賣英鎊，它是外匯市場交易量第四大的貨幣。 人們也會稱英鎊 (GBP) 為 Sterling、Pound、Quid 或 Nicker。

英國鎊 Stats

Name英國鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = 便士
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

英國鎊 Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bank英倫銀行
Users
英國, 英格蘭, 北愛爾蘭, 蘇格蘭, 威爾斯, 褔克蘭群島, 直布羅陀, 格恩西島, 人島, 澤西島, 聖赫勒拿島和阿森松島, 南格魯吉亞島和南桑威奇群島, 特里斯坦達庫尼亞群島

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07462
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.409
GBP / USD1.26837
USD / CHF0.903574
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.453
AUD / USD0.666672

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%