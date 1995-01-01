The 澳洲元 is the currency of 澳洲. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳洲元 exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for 元 is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 澳洲元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|澳洲元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 仙
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|澳洲儲備銀行
|Users
澳洲, 聖誕島, 科科斯（基靈）群島, 諾褔克島, 阿什摩爾及卡蒂埃群島, 澳洲南極領地, 珊瑚海群島, 赫德島, 麥克唐納島, 基里巴斯, Nauru
