The 澳洲元 is the currency of 澳洲. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳洲元 exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for 元 is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 澳洲元 rates and a currency converter.

澳洲中央銀行名為澳洲儲備銀行。 由於有許多機構及個人買賣澳元，它是外匯市場交易量第六大的貨幣。 人們也會稱澳元 (AUD) 為 Aussie。

澳洲元 Stats

Name澳洲元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = 仙
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

澳洲元 Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bank澳洲儲備銀行
Users
澳洲, 聖誕島, 科科斯（基靈）群島, 諾褔克島, 阿什摩爾及卡蒂埃群島, 澳洲南極領地, 珊瑚海群島, 赫德島, 麥克唐納島, 基里巴斯, Nauru

