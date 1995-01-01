jpy
JPY - 日元

The 日元 is the currency of 日本. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 日元 exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for 日元 is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find 日元 rates and a currency converter.

日本的中央银行称为日本银行 (BOJ)。 在外汇市场上，日元是交易量位居第三的货币，有许多机构和个人交易日元

日元 Stats

Name日元
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = 钱
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

日元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bank日本银行
Users
日本

