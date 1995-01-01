The 日元 is the currency of 日本. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 日元 exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for 日元 is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find 日元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|日元
|Symbol
|¥
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 钱
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top JPY conversion
|JPY to USD
|Top JPY chart
|JPY to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
|Central bank
|日本银行
|Users
日本
日本
