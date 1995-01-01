The 美元 is the currency of 美国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 美元 exchange rate is the USD to EUR rate. The currency code for 元 is USD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 美元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|美元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 分
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top USD conversion
|USD to EUR
|Top USD chart
|USD to EUR chart
|Nicknames
|greenback, buck, green, dough, smacker, bones, dead presidents, scrillas, paper
|Coins
|Freq used: 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢
Rarely used: 50¢, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $2
|Central bank
|联邦储备银行
|Users
美国, America, 美属萨摩亚, 美属维尔京群岛, 英属印度洋领地, 英属维尔京群岛, 厄瓜多尔, 萨尔瓦多, 关岛, 海地, 密克罗尼西亚, 北马里亚纳群岛, 帕劳, 巴拿马, 波多黎各, 特克斯和凯科斯群岛, 美国本土外小岛屿, 威克岛, 东帝汶
美国, America, 美属萨摩亚, 美属维尔京群岛, 英属印度洋领地, 英属维尔京群岛, 厄瓜多尔, 萨尔瓦多, 关岛, 海地, 密克罗尼西亚, 北马里亚纳群岛, 帕劳, 巴拿马, 波多黎各, 特克斯和凯科斯群岛, 美国本土外小岛屿, 威克岛, 东帝汶
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to USD email updatesGet USD rates on my phoneGet a USD currency data API for my business