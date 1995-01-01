usd
USD - 美元

The 美元 is the currency of 美国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 美元 exchange rate is the USD to EUR rate. The currency code for 元 is USD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 美元 rates and a currency converter.

美国的中央银行称为联邦储备银行 ("The Fed")。 在外汇市场中，交易美元的人比交易任何其他货币的人都更多。 美元还被称作“greenback”、“buck”、“green”、“dough”、“smacker”、“bones”、“dead presidents”、“scrillas”和“paper”。

美元 Stats

Name美元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = 分
Minor unit symbol¢
Top USD conversionUSD to EUR
Top USD chartUSD to EUR chart

美元 Profile

Nicknamesgreenback, buck, green, dough, smacker, bones, dead presidents, scrillas, paper
CoinsFreq used: 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢
Rarely used: 50¢, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $2
Central bank联邦储备银行
Users
美国, America, 美属萨摩亚, 美属维尔京群岛, 英属印度洋领地, 英属维尔京群岛, 厄瓜多尔, 萨尔瓦多, 关岛, 海地, 密克罗尼西亚, 北马里亚纳群岛, 帕劳, 巴拿马, 波多黎各, 特克斯和凯科斯群岛, 美国本土外小岛屿, 威克岛, 东帝汶

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07332
GBP / EUR1.18060
USD / JPY161.580
GBP / USD1.26716
USD / CHF0.904659
USD / CAD1.36975
EUR / JPY173.427
AUD / USD0.665845

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%