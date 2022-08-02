The world's most trusted currency data API

With 30 years of FX and currency experience, our currency exchange rate API provides real-time, accurate, and reliable currency exchange data for hundreds of worldwide currencies. Xe’s proprietary rates are sourced directly from financial data providers and central banks.
Xe’s proprietary currency exchange rate API is integrated with over 100 highly reputable global sources. This allows us to offer the most accurate and up-to-date data. We dynamically detect and filter out any errors, providing you with a currency API and data you can rely on.
Our exchange rate API is built for developers. We make it easy to plug-in to your existing software. You'll receive SDKs for Java, NodeJS, PHP, and Python.
Gain more than just live data. XECD offers historical rates, monthly averages, currency volatility and the ability to add customizable margin on rates.
Our currency exchange rate API offers hundreds of worldwide currencies, precious metals, selected cryptocurrencies, and accurate central bank rates.
Obtain updated rates as often as every 60 seconds. With our proprietary currency blender, Xe ensures our currency data API has the most accurate global rates.
Xe's currency exchange rate API is used by thousands of businesses, from SME's to Fortune 500 companies across all industries. With our FX currency converter API, you'll get guaranteed availability, scalable volumes and responses within milliseconds. Easily integrate it with your current software, including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, Sage, SAP and more.
Our detailed currency API documentation is packed with simple instructions and intuitive code examples for quick and easy implementation.
Non-Technical Quick Start Guide - Test-drive our API with your free trial
Technical Specification PDF - Powerful JSON API built for developers
Xe Currency Data Swagger - Access the client and server side SDK
Our API GitHub Repository - Get the most out of our currency data API
Xe's currency exchange rate API provides trusted exchange rates for your business needs and challenges. Select the frequency of rate updates, and number of API rate requests per month.
We are looking for potential partners of three types: software vendors, IT professional services, and referral partners. If you belong to any of these categories, we invite you to partner with us and leverage our API to create innovative products and services.
Partnering with Xe Currency Data offers numerous benefits, including: A reliable, tried and trusted solution, robust infrastructure with minimal downtime, well documented API, redistribution opportunities, co-branding and referral program opportunities.
If you are a software company looking to integrate currency exchange rate data into your products, our API provides the perfect solution. You can use our API to retrieve real-time exchange rates, historical data, and other financial information to enhance your products' functionality and provide more value to your customers.
If you provide IT professional services and can help third parties integrate with our API, we would love to partner with you. Our API is easy to use, but some businesses may need help with integration, customization, and other technical aspects. By partnering with us, you can offer your clients a comprehensive solution that includes our API and your expertise.
If your business activities bring you close to the potential Xe Currency Data clients and you are looking for some additional revenue opportunities, we offer an attractive referral program. By referring clients to us, you can earn a commission on each successful referral. We also offer co-branding opportunities, which enable you to promote our products and services under your brand.
At Xe, we have a strong commitment to providing quality support. We are happy to customize a currency API package to your organization's unique use case. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line.
For more information, we also have a FAQ Page where you can find answers to many of your questions.
Xe is always looking for new ideas on how to share our globally trusted currency data. Still need help? Call us: +1 416 214-5606 - Option 1