CAD - 加拿大元

The 加拿大元 is the currency of 加拿大. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 加拿大元 exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for 纽元 is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 加拿大元 rates and a currency converter.

外汇市场上，加元是交易量位居第七的货币，有许多机构和个人交易加元。 人们还把加元称为“Loonie”、“buck”、“Huard”和“piastre”（法语）。

2011 年，加拿大中央银行发行了新的纸币系列，这些纸币印刷在高分子材料上。 新的纸币更加耐用，因此可以降低生产成本并减轻对环境的影响。 新的安全性能也将增强对伪造的防护。

加拿大元 Stats

Name加拿大元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = 分
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

加拿大元 Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bank加拿大银行
Users
加拿大

