CAD - 加拿大元

The 加拿大元 is the currency of 加拿大. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 加拿大元 exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for 纽元 is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 加拿大元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|加拿大元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 分
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CAD conversion
|CAD to USD
|Top CAD chart
|CAD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Loonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
|Central bank
|加拿大银行
|Users
加拿大
加拿大
