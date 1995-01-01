AUD - 澳大利亚元

aud
The 澳大利亚元 is the currency of 澳大利亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳大利亚元 exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for 纽元 is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 澳大利亚元 rates and a currency converter.

澳大利亚的中央银行称为澳大利亚储备银行。 在外汇市场上，澳元是交易量位居第六的货币，有许多机构和个人交易澳元。 人们还把澳元称为“Aussie”。

澳大利亚元 Stats

Name澳大利亚元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = 分
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

澳大利亚元 Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bank澳大利亚储备银行
Users
澳大利亚, 圣诞岛, 可可（基林）岛, 诺福克岛, 阿什莫尔和卡捷岛, 澳大利亚南极管辖区, 珊瑚海群岛, 赫德岛, 麦克唐纳群岛, 基里巴斯, Nauru

