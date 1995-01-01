AUD - 澳大利亚元

The 澳大利亚元 is the currency of 澳大利亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳大利亚元 exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for 纽元 is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 澳大利亚元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|澳大利亚元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 分
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|澳大利亚储备银行
|Users
澳大利亚, 圣诞岛, 可可（基林）岛, 诺福克岛, 阿什莫尔和卡捷岛, 澳大利亚南极管辖区, 珊瑚海群岛, 赫德岛, 麦克唐纳群岛, 基里巴斯, Nauru
