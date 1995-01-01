chf
CHF - 瑞士法郎

The 瑞士法郎 is the currency of 瑞士. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 瑞士法郎 exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for 法郎 is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find 瑞士法郎 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

瑞士的中央银行称为瑞士国家银行。 在外汇市场上，瑞士法郎是交易量位居第五的货币，有许多机构和个人交易瑞士法郎。 人们还将瑞士法郎称为“Stutz”、“Stei”、“Eier”（瑞士语），“balle”是指少于 1 瑞士法郎，而“thune”则等于 5 瑞士法郎。

瑞士法郎 Stats

Name瑞士法郎
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = 德语
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

瑞士法郎 Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bank瑞士国家银行
Users
瑞士, 列支敦士登, 意大利金皮庸, 布辛根

Why are you interested in CHF?

I want to...

实时货币汇率

央行汇率

