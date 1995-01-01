The 英镑 is the currency of 英国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 英镑 exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for 镑 is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 英镑 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|英镑
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 便士
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|英格兰银行
|Users
英国, 英格兰, 北爱尔兰, 苏格兰, 威尔士, 福克兰群岛, 直布罗陀, 根西岛, 曼岛, 泽西岛, 圣赫勒拿和阿森松, 南乔治亚和南德桑威奇群岛, 特里斯坦达昆哈
