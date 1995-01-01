gbp
GBP - 英镑

The 英镑 is the currency of 英国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 英镑 exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for 镑 is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 英镑 rates and a currency converter.

英国的中央银行称为英格兰银行 (BOE)。 尽管是欧盟的成员国，但英国并未采用欧元。 在外汇市场上，英镑（官方名称为 Pound sterling），是交易量位居第四的货币，有许多机构和个人交易英镑。 人们还把英镑称为“sterling”、“pound”、“quid”或“nicker”。

英镑 Stats

Name英镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = 便士
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

英镑 Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bank英格兰银行
Users
英国, 英格兰, 北爱尔兰, 苏格兰, 威尔士, 福克兰群岛, 直布罗陀, 根西岛, 曼岛, 泽西岛, 圣赫勒拿和阿森松, 南乔治亚和南德桑威奇群岛, 特里斯坦达昆哈

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07320
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.583
GBP / USD1.26685
USD / CHF0.904533
USD / CAD1.36957
EUR / JPY173.411
AUD / USD0.665710

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%