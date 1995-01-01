jpy
JPY - Yen giapponese

The Yen giapponese is the currency of Giappone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yen giapponese exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Yen giapponese rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

La banca centrale giapponese si chiama Bank of Japan (BOJ). Lo yen giapponese è la terza valuta più scambiata sul mercato forex, dal momento che molte istituzioni e individui privati effettuano scambi commerciali in JPY.

Yen giapponese Stats

NameYen giapponese
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

Yen giapponese Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankBank of Japan
Users
Giappone

Why are you interested in JPY?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JPY email updatesGet JPY rates on my phoneGet a JPY currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07294
GBP / EUR1,18088
USD / JPY161,488
GBP / USD1,26701
USD / CHF0,904534
USD / CAD1,37020
EUR / JPY173,267
AUD / USD0,666023

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%