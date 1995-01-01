JPY - Yen giapponese

The Yen giapponese is the currency of Giappone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yen giapponese exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Yen giapponese rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Yen giapponese
|Symbol
|¥
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top JPY conversion
|JPY to USD
|Top JPY chart
|JPY to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Japan
|Users
Giappone
