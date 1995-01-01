CHF - Franco svizzero

The Franco svizzero is the currency of Svizzera. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco svizzero exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Franchi is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franco svizzero rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco svizzero
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|Swiss National Bank
|Users
Svizzera, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
