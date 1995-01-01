chf
CHF - Franco svizzero

The Franco svizzero is the currency of Svizzera. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco svizzero exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Franchi is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franco svizzero rates and a currency converter.

La banca centrale svizzera si chiama Swiss National Bank. Il franco svizzero è la quinta valuta più scambiata sul mercato forex, dal momento che molte istituzioni e individui privati effettuano scambi commerciali in CHF. Il CHF viene anche denominato Stutz, Stei, Eier (Svizzera), balle per le monete di valore inferiore a un CHF e thune, che corrisponde a 5 franchi.

Franco svizzero Stats

NameFranco svizzero
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = centesimo
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

Franco svizzero Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankSwiss National Bank
Users
Svizzera, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

