CHF - Schweiziska franc

The Schweiziska franc is the currency of Schweiz. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Schweiziska franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for franc is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Schweiziska franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Schweiziska franc
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = rappen
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|Swiss National Bank
|Users
Schweiz, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
