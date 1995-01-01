chf
CHF - Schweiziska franc

The Schweiziska franc is the currency of Schweiz. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Schweiziska franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for franc is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Schweiziska franc rates and a currency converter.

Den schweiziska centralbanken kallas Swiss National Bank. Den schweiziska francen är den femte mest handlade med valutan på forex-marknaden, eftersom många institutioner och privatpersoner handlar med CHF. Man kallar även CHF för stutz, stei, eier (schweiziska), balle för mindre än en CHF och thune, vilket är lika med fem franc.

Schweiziska franc Stats

NameSchweiziska franc
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = rappen
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

Schweiziska franc Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankSwiss National Bank
Users
Schweiz, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

