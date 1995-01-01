CHF - Franc suisse

The Franc suisse is the currency of Suisse. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc suisse exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Francs is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franc suisse rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franc suisse
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|Banque nationale suisse
|Users
Suisse, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
