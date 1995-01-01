chf
CHF - Franc suisse

The Franc suisse is the currency of Suisse. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc suisse exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Francs is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franc suisse rates and a currency converter.

La banque centrale de Suisse s’appelle la Banque nationale suisse (BNS). Le franc suisse est la cinquième devise la plus échangée sur le marché des changes (Forex), étant donné qu’un grand nombre d’institutions et de particuliers échangent le CHF. Le CHF est également appelé « Stutz », « Stei » et « Eier » en suisse, « balle » en français pour désigner une valeur infèrieure à un CHF et « thune », l'équivalent de 5 francs.

Franc suisse Stats

NameFranc suisse
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = centime
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

Franc suisse Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankBanque nationale suisse
Users
Suisse, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

