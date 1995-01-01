GBP - Livre britannique

The Livre britannique is the currency of Royaume-Uni. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre britannique exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Livres is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre britannique rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Livre britannique
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|Bank of England
|Users
Royaume-Uni, Angleterre, Irlande du Nord, Écosse, Pays de Galles, Îles Malouines, Gibraltar, Guernesey, Île de Man, Jersey, Sainte-Hélène et Ascension, Géorgie du Sud-et-les Îles Sandwich du Sud, Tristan da Cunha
