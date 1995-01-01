gbp
GBP - Livre britannique

The Livre britannique is the currency of Royaume-Uni. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre britannique exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Livres is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre britannique rates and a currency converter.

La banque centrale du Royaume-Uni s’appelle la Bank of England (BOE). Bien que le Royaume-Uni soit un état membre de l’Union européenne, il n’a pas adopté l’euro. La livre britannique, officiellement dénommée livre sterling, est la quatrième devise la plus échangée sur le marché des changes (Forex), étant donné qu’un grand nombre d’institutions et de particuliers échangent la GBP. La GBP est également appelée « sterling », « pound », « quid » ou « nicker » en anglais.

Livre britannique Stats

NameLivre britannique
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

Livre britannique Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bankBank of England
Users
Royaume-Uni, Angleterre, Irlande du Nord, Écosse, Pays de Galles, Îles Malouines, Gibraltar, Guernesey, Île de Man, Jersey, Sainte-Hélène et Ascension, Géorgie du Sud-et-les Îles Sandwich du Sud, Tristan da Cunha

