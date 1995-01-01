gbp
GBP - Libra esterlina

The Libra esterlina is the currency of Reino Unido. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra esterlina exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Libras is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra esterlina rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

El banco central del Reino Unido se denomina Banco de Inglaterra (BOE). A pesar de que el Reino Unido es un estado miembro de la Unión Europea, ellos decidieron no adoptar el euro. La libra británica, denominada oficialmente “libra esterlina”, ocupa el cuarto lugar en las operaciones más frecuentes del mercado de divisas, dado que numerosas instituciones y personas operan con dicha moneda (GBP). La gente también suele referirse a la GBP con los términos esterlina, libra o bien “quid” o “nicker” (que en inglés significan libra).

Libra esterlina Stats

NameLibra esterlina
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = penique
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

Libra esterlina Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bankBanco de Inglaterra
Users
Reino Unido, Inglaterra, Irlanda del Norte, Escocia, Gales, Islas Falkland, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isla de Man, Jersey, Santa Elena y Ascensión, Islas Georgia del Sur y Sándwich del Sur, Tristán de Acuña

Why are you interested in GBP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GBP email updatesGet GBP rates on my phoneGet a GBP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07344
GBP / EUR1,18038
USD / JPY161,550
GBP / USD1,26707
USD / CHF0,904500
USD / CAD1,36879
EUR / JPY173,415
AUD / USD0,666192

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %