GBP - Libra esterlina

The Libra esterlina is the currency of Reino Unido. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra esterlina exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Libras is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra esterlina rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra esterlina
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = penique
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|Banco de Inglaterra
|Users
Reino Unido, Inglaterra, Irlanda del Norte, Escocia, Gales, Islas Falkland, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isla de Man, Jersey, Santa Elena y Ascensión, Islas Georgia del Sur y Sándwich del Sur, Tristán de Acuña
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07344
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,18038
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,550
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26707
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904500
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36879
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,415
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666192
|▼