CHF - Franco suizo

The Franco suizo is the currency of Suiza. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco suizo exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Francos is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franco suizo rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco suizo
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Rappen
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|Banco Nacional Suizo
|Users
Suiza, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07341
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,18048
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,578
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26714
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904719
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36986
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,440
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,665824
|▼