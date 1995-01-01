chf
CHF - Franco suizo

The Franco suizo is the currency of Suiza. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco suizo exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Francos is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franco suizo rates and a currency converter.

El banco central suizo se denomina Banco Nacional Suizo El franco suizo ocupa el quinto lugar en las operaciones más frecuentes del mercado de divisas, dado que numerosas instituciones y personas operan con dicha moneda (CHF). La gente también suele referirse al CHF como “Stutz”, “Stei”, “Eier (suizo)”, “balle” para montos inferiores a un CHF y “thune”, que equivale a cinco francos.

Franco suizo Stats

NameFranco suizo
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = Rappen
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

Franco suizo Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankBanco Nacional Suizo
Users
Suiza, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

