CHF - スイスフラン

The スイスフラン is the currency of スイス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スイスフラン exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for フラン is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find スイスフラン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|スイスフラン
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = ドイツ語
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|スイス銀行
|Users
スイス, リヒテンシュタイン, カンピョーネ・ディターリア, ビュージンゲン・アム・ホッホライン
