CHF - スイスフラン

The スイスフラン is the currency of スイス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スイスフラン exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for フラン is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find スイスフラン rates and a currency converter.

スイスの中央銀行はスイス銀行と呼ばれます。 スイスフランは外国為替市場で5番目に取引量の多い通貨です。多くの金融機関および個人がCHFの取引を行います。 CHFは、スタッツ、スタイ、アイアー(スイス語）、バル（1スイスフランより少ない）、およびチューネ（5フランに相当）とも呼ばれます。

スイスフラン Stats

Nameスイスフラン
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = ドイツ語
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

スイスフラン Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankスイス銀行
Users
スイス, リヒテンシュタイン, カンピョーネ・ディターリア, ビュージンゲン・アム・ホッホライン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07365
GBP / EUR1.18092
USD / JPY161.522
GBP / USD1.26790
USD / CHF0.904029
USD / CAD1.36950
EUR / JPY173.418
AUD / USD0.665777

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%