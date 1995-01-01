CAD - カナダドル

The カナダドル is the currency of カナダ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カナダドル exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for ドル is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find カナダドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|カナダドル
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = セント
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CAD conversion
|CAD to USD
|Top CAD chart
|CAD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Loonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
|Central bank
|カナダ中央銀行
|Users
カナダ
カナダ
