CAD - カナダドル

The カナダドル is the currency of カナダ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カナダドル exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for ドル is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find カナダドル rates and a currency converter.

カナダドルは外国為替市場で7番目に取引量の多い通貨です。多くの金融機関および個人がCADの取引を行います。 CADは、ルーニー、バック、ユアール、およびピアストル（フランス語）とも呼ばれます。

2011年、カナダ中央銀行は、ポリマー素材に印刷された新しい紙幣を発行しました。 新紙幣は耐久性が高いため、造幣コストが抑えられ、環境への影響が軽減されます。 新しいセキュリティ機能により、偽造に対する保護も強化されます。

カナダドル Stats

Nameカナダドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = セント
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

カナダドル Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bankカナダ中央銀行
Users
カナダ

