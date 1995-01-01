aud
AUD - オーストラリアドル

The オーストラリアドル is the currency of オーストラリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular オーストラリアドル exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for ドル is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find オーストラリアドル rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

オーストラリアの中央銀行は、オーストラリア中央銀行と呼ばれます。 オーストラリアドルは外国為替市場で6番目に取引量の多い通貨です。多くの金融機関および個人がAUDの取引を行います。 AUDは、オージーとも呼ばれます。

オーストラリアドル Stats

Nameオーストラリアドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = セント
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

オーストラリアドル Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankオーストラリア準備銀行
Users
オーストラリア, クリスマス島, ココス諸島, ノーフォーク島, アシュモア・カルティエ諸島, オーストラリア南極領土, コーラル・シー諸島, ハード島, マクドナルド諸島, キリバス, ナウル

Why are you interested in AUD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AUD email updatesGet AUD rates on my phoneGet a AUD currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18067
USD / JPY161.444
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903785
USD / CAD1.36709
EUR / JPY173.485
AUD / USD0.666999

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%