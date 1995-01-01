AUD - オーストラリアドル

The オーストラリアドル is the currency of オーストラリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular オーストラリアドル exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for ドル is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find オーストラリアドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|オーストラリアドル
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = セント
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|オーストラリア準備銀行
|Users
オーストラリア, クリスマス島, ココス諸島, ノーフォーク島, アシュモア・カルティエ諸島, オーストラリア南極領土, コーラル・シー諸島, ハード島, マクドナルド諸島, キリバス, ナウル
オーストラリア, クリスマス島, ココス諸島, ノーフォーク島, アシュモア・カルティエ諸島, オーストラリア南極領土, コーラル・シー諸島, ハード島, マクドナルド諸島, キリバス, ナウル
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AUD email updatesGet AUD rates on my phoneGet a AUD currency data API for my business