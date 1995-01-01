aud
AUD - Australischer Dollar

The Australischer Dollar is the currency of Australien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australischer Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollar is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Australischer Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Die australische Zentralbank heißt Reserve Bank of Australia. Der Australische Dollar ist die am sechsthäufigsten auf dem Devisenmarkt gehandelte Währung, da viele Institutionen und Einzelpersonen in AUD handeln. Der Australische Dollar wird oft auch Aussie genannt.

Australischer Dollar Stats

NameAustralischer Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

Australischer Dollar Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankReserve Bank of Australia
Users
Australien, Weihnachtsinsel, Kokosinseln, Norfolkinsel, Ashmore- und Cartierinseln, Australisches Antarktis-Territorium, Korallenmeerinseln, Heard-Insel, McDonald-Inseln, Kiribati, Nauru

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07422
GBP / EUR1,18012
USD / JPY161,441
GBP / USD1,26771
USD / CHF0,903376
USD / CAD1,36965
EUR / JPY173,423
AUD / USD0,666074

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %