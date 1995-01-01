aud
AUD - Australisk dollar

The Australisk dollar is the currency of Australien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australisk dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollar is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Australisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Australiens centralbank kallas Reserve Bank of Australia. Den australiska dollarn är den sjätte mest handlade med valutan på forex-marknaden eftersom många institutioner och privatpersoner handlar med AUD. Man kallar också AUD för aussie.

Australisk dollar Stats

NameAustralisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

Australisk dollar Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankReserve Bank of Australia
Users
Australien, Julön, Kokosöarna, Norfolkön, Ashmore- och Cartier-öarna, Australiska Antarktis, Korallhavsöarna, Heard- och McDonaldsöarna, Heard- och McDonaldsöarna, Kiribati, Nauru

