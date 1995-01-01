AUD - Australisk dollar

The Australisk dollar is the currency of Australien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australisk dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollar is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Australisk dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Australisk dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Australia
|Users
Australien, Julön, Kokosöarna, Norfolkön, Ashmore- och Cartier-öarna, Australiska Antarktis, Korallhavsöarna, Heard- och McDonaldsöarna, Heard- och McDonaldsöarna, Kiribati, Nauru
Australien, Julön, Kokosöarna, Norfolkön, Ashmore- och Cartier-öarna, Australiska Antarktis, Korallhavsöarna, Heard- och McDonaldsöarna, Heard- och McDonaldsöarna, Kiribati, Nauru
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AUD email updatesGet AUD rates on my phoneGet a AUD currency data API for my business