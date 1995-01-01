AUD - Dollar australien

The Dollar australien is the currency of Australie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar australien exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar australien rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollar australien
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Australia
|Users
Australie, Île Christmas, Îles Cocos (Keeling), Île Norfolk, Îles Ashmore-et-Cartier, Territoire antarctique australien, Îles de la mer de Corail, Île Heard, Îles McDonald, Kiribati, Nauru
