AUD - Dollar australien

The Dollar australien is the currency of Australie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar australien exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar australien rates and a currency converter.

La banque centrale australienne s’appelle la Reserve Bank of Australia. Le dollar australien est la sixième devise la plus échangée sur le marché des changes (Forex), étant donné qu’un grand nombre d’institutions et de particuliers échangent l’AUD. L’AUD est également appelé « Aussie » en anglais.

Dollar australien Stats

NameDollar australien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

Dollar australien Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankReserve Bank of Australia
Users
Australie, Île Christmas, Îles Cocos (Keeling), Île Norfolk, Îles Ashmore-et-Cartier, Territoire antarctique australien, Îles de la mer de Corail, Île Heard, Îles McDonald, Kiribati, Nauru

