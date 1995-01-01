CAD - Dollar canadien

The Dollar canadien is the currency of Canada. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar canadien exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar canadien rates and a currency converter.
Le dollar canadien est la septième devise la plus échangée sur le marché des changes (Forex), étant donné qu’un grand nombre d’institutions et de particuliers échangent le CAD. L’AUD est également appelé « Loonie », « buck » et « Huard » en anglais et « piastre » en français.
En 2011, la banque centrale du Canada a imprimé une nouvelle série de billets sur une matière polymère. Les nouveaux billets sont plus résistants, ce qui diminue les frais de production et l’impact sur l’environnement. De nouveaux dispositifs de sécurité permettent également d’augmenter la protection contre la contrefaçon.
|Name
|Dollar canadien
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CAD conversion
|CAD to USD
|Top CAD chart
|CAD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Loonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
|Central bank
|Banque du Canada
|Users
Canada
