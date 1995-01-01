CAD - Dollar canadien

cad
Le dollar canadien est la septième devise la plus échangée sur le marché des changes (Forex), étant donné qu’un grand nombre d’institutions et de particuliers échangent le CAD. L’AUD est également appelé « Loonie », « buck » et « Huard » en anglais et « piastre » en français.

En 2011, la banque centrale du Canada a imprimé une nouvelle série de billets sur une matière polymère. Les nouveaux billets sont plus résistants, ce qui diminue les frais de production et l’impact sur l’environnement. De nouveaux dispositifs de sécurité permettent également d’augmenter la protection contre la contrefaçon.

Dollar canadien Stats

NameDollar canadien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

Dollar canadien Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bankBanque du Canada
Users
Canada

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07286
GBP / EUR1,18091
USD / JPY161,493
GBP / USD1,26696
USD / CHF0,904515
USD / CAD1,37026
EUR / JPY173,260
AUD / USD0,665941

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %