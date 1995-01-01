CAD - Kanadischer Dollar

The Kanadischer Dollar is the currency of Kanada. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kanadischer Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollar is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kanadischer Dollar rates and a currency converter.
Der Kanadische Dollar ist die am siebthäufigsten auf dem Devisenmarkt gehandelte Währung, da viele Institutionen und Einzelpersonen in CAD handeln. Der Kanadische Dollar wird oft auch Loonie, Buck, Huard und Piastre (französisch) genannt.
Im Jahr 2011 brachte die Zentralbank Kanadas neue Banknoten aus Polymermaterial in Umlauf. Diese sind robuster, günstiger in der Herstellung und umweltfreundlicher. Mit neuen Sicherheitsmerkmalen soll zudem das Fälschungsrisiko reduziert werden.
|Name
|Kanadischer Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CAD conversion
|CAD to USD
|Top CAD chart
|CAD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Loonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
|Central bank
|Bank of Canada
|Users
Kanada
