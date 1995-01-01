cad
CAD - Kanadischer Dollar

The Kanadischer Dollar is the currency of Kanada. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kanadischer Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollar is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kanadischer Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Der Kanadische Dollar ist die am siebthäufigsten auf dem Devisenmarkt gehandelte Währung, da viele Institutionen und Einzelpersonen in CAD handeln. Der Kanadische Dollar wird oft auch Loonie, Buck, Huard und Piastre (französisch) genannt.

Im Jahr 2011 brachte die Zentralbank Kanadas neue Banknoten aus Polymermaterial in Umlauf. Diese sind robuster, günstiger in der Herstellung und umweltfreundlicher. Mit neuen Sicherheitsmerkmalen soll zudem das Fälschungsrisiko reduziert werden.

Kanadischer Dollar Stats

NameKanadischer Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

Kanadischer Dollar Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bankBank of Canada
Users
Kanada

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07304
GBP / EUR1,18095
USD / JPY161,498
GBP / USD1,26721
USD / CHF0,903969
USD / CAD1,36999
EUR / JPY173,294
AUD / USD0,665638

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %