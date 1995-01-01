CHF - Schweizer Franken

The Schweizer Franken is the currency of Schweiz. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Schweizer Franken exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Franken is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Schweizer Franken rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Schweizer Franken
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Rappen
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|Schweizerische Nationalbank
|Users
Schweiz, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
Schweiz, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CHF email updatesGet CHF rates on my phoneGet a CHF currency data API for my business