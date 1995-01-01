chf
CHF - Schweizer Franken

The Schweizer Franken is the currency of Schweiz. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Schweizer Franken exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Franken is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Schweizer Franken rates and a currency converter.

Die Zentralbank der Schweiz heißt Schweizerische Nationalbank. Der Schweizer Franken ist die am fünfthäufigsten auf dem Devisenmarkt gehandelte Währung, da viele Institutionen und Einzelpersonen in CHF handeln. Der Schweizer Franken wird oft auch Stutz, Stei, Eier (schweizerisch), balle für weniger als 1 CHF und thune (5 Franken) genannt.

Schweizer Franken Stats

NameSchweizer Franken
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = Rappen
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

Schweizer Franken Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankSchweizerische Nationalbank
Users
Schweiz, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

