CHF - الفرنك السويسري

The الفرنك السويسري is the currency of سويسرا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك السويسري exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for عملات الفرنك is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find الفرنك السويسري rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك السويسري
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = رابين (ألمانيا)، وسينتيم (فرنسا)، وسينتيسمو (إيطاليا)، وراب (رومانيا)
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|البنك الوطني السويسري
|Users
سويسرا, ليشتنشتاين, كامبيونا'الإيطالية, بوسينجوا أم وشرايين
