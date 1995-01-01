chf
CHF - الفرنك السويسري

The الفرنك السويسري is the currency of سويسرا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك السويسري exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for عملات الفرنك is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find الفرنك السويسري rates and a currency converter.

يعرف البنك المركزي السويسري باسم البنك الوطني السويسري. الفرنك السويسري هو خامس العملات تداولاً في سوق العملات الأجنبية، حيث يتداول العديد من المؤسسات والأفراد الفرنك السويسري. كما يعرف الفرنك السويسري بأسماء عديدة مثل ستوتز وستي وإير (سويسرا)، وبال لأقل من فرنك سويسري والثيون الذي يساوي 5 فرانكات.

الفرنك السويسري Stats

Nameالفرنك السويسري
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = رابين (ألمانيا)، وسينتيم (فرنسا)، وسينتيسمو (إيطاليا)، وراب (رومانيا)
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

الفرنك السويسري Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankالبنك الوطني السويسري
Users
سويسرا, ليشتنشتاين, كامبيونا'الإيطالية, بوسينجوا أم وشرايين

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٠١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٢
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٠٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٦٩٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٦٢٨
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٩٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٢٩٦
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٩٩٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜