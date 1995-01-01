CHF - Franco suíço

The Franco suíço is the currency of Suíça. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco suíço exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Francos is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franco suíço rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco suíço
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Rappen
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|Swiss National Bank
|Users
Suíça, Liechtenstein, Campione da Itália, Büsingen am Hochrhein
Suíça, Liechtenstein, Campione da Itália, Büsingen am Hochrhein
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CHF email updatesGet CHF rates on my phoneGet a CHF currency data API for my business