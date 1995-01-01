chf
CHF - Franco suíço

The Franco suíço is the currency of Suíça. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco suíço exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Francos is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find Franco suíço rates and a currency converter.

O banco central da Suíça é chamado de Swiss National Bank. O Franco suíço é a quinta moeda mais negociada no mercado cambial, já que muitas instituições e pessoas negociam o CHF. As pessoas também chamam o CHF de Stutz, Stei, Eier (suíço), balle para menos de um CHF e thune, que é igual a 5 Francos.

Franco suíço Stats

NameFranco suíço
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = Rappen
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

Franco suíço Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bankSwiss National Bank
Users
Suíça, Liechtenstein, Campione da Itália, Büsingen am Hochrhein

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07413
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,488
GBP / USD1,26817
USD / CHF0,904380
USD / CAD1,36811
EUR / JPY173,459
AUD / USD0,666556

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%