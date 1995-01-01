nzd
NZD - Dólar neozelandês

The Dólar neozelandês is the currency of Nova Zelândia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar neozelandês exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for Dólares is NZD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar neozelandês rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Introduced in 1840, the New Zealand Pound was the first official currency of New Zealand. Until that point, both British and Australian coins circulated in New Zealand, and continued to do so until 1897. The Pound banknotes were produced by the six different trading banks until 1924, when a single uniform design was implemented. A decade later, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was established.

The idea of decimalization was first raised in 1933, but was not put into place until 1967, when the New Zealand Dollar replaced the New Zealand Pound. There was much public discussion over what the new currency would be called, with ideas such as 'kiwi' and 'zeal' being proposed, but in the end, the term 'dollar' was chosen. The New Zealand Dollar was initially pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 1.62 USD to 1 NZD. The peg rate changed multiple times until 1985, when the currency began to freely float in the market. In 1999, a new design for the New Zealand Dollar was released in an attempt to modernize, with the new bills being made of polymer. Since 2006, there have been no coins under the value of five cents and the value of cash transactions are rounded.

Dólar neozelandês Stats

NameDólar neozelandês
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolc
Top NZD conversionNZD to USD
Top NZD chartNZD to USD chart

Dólar neozelandês Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankReserve Bank of New Zealand
Users
Nova Zelândia, Ilhas Cook, Niue, Ilhas Pitcairn, Toquelau

Why are you interested in NZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NZD email updatesGet NZD rates on my phoneGet a NZD currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18067
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903739
USD / CAD1,36690
EUR / JPY173,494
AUD / USD0,667007

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%