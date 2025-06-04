- Início
- Canada Send Money
Send Money from Canada
Xe Money Transfer is the secure, fast, and easy way to send money from Canada to over 130 countriesGet a quote
or do you need a Business Account?
Why choose Xe Money Transfer?
Fast & Easy
Send money globally and manage your account 24/7
$115 Billion
Processed last year by our group
Secure
Enterprise-grade security to keep your money safe
Global
139 currencies to over 220 countries and territories
What could you save using Xe vs. your bank?
Transfer $20,000CAD to USD and you could get up to $454 more.
xe vs your bank
The comparison savings are based on a single transfer of CAD$20,000 to USD, and shows how much Xe would send to the recipient, and how much the comparator would send to the recipient. The difference between these two amounts is highlighted as the “saving”. Our savings comparisons are derived from pricing data provided by an independent third party ‘DQM GRC’. The comparison savings provided are true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Savings are calculated by comparing the exchange rate (including margin and fees) between Xe and the comparator at the same date and time. Different currency exchange amounts, currencies, dates, times and other factors may result in different comparison savings. These results may not be indicative of actual savings and should be used only as a guide. The rate comparison chart is updated quarterly.
Recommended by 70,000+ verified customers
How to send money online in 3 easy steps
1. Sign up
Create your account online or over the phone. It's quick, free and easy
2. Instant quote
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency
3. Send & Track
Confirm currencies, amounts and recipient - we'll take care of the rest
Xe can help you send money to over 130 countries. Here's our most popular routes:
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe, a money services business (MSB) registered with The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canadian financial intelligence unit having regulatory oversight over Xe. Our FINTRAC registration number is C100000469. HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe is a federally registered incorporated entity, corporation number 950254-8, with our registered office at 56 Temperance Street, Level 8, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5.