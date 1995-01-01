AUD - الدولار الأسترالي

The الدولار الأسترالي is the currency of أستراليا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الأسترالي exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for عملات الدولار is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الأسترالي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدولار الأسترالي
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = السنت
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|البنك الاحتياطي الأسترالي
|Users
أستراليا, جزيرة عيد الميلاد, جزر كوكوس (كيلينج), جزيرة نورفوك, جزر أشمور وكارتيير, الإقليم القطبي الأسترالي, جزر بحر المرجان, جزيرة هيرد, جزر مكدونالد, كيريباتي, ناورو
