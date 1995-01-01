aud
AUD - الدولار الأسترالي

The الدولار الأسترالي is the currency of أستراليا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الأسترالي exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for عملات الدولار is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الأسترالي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

يعرف البنك المركزي الأسترالي باسم بنك الاحتياطي الأسترالي. يعد الدولار الأسترالي سادس العملات تداولاً في سوق العملات الأجنبية، حيث يتداول الكثير من المؤسسات والأفراد الدولار الأسترالي. يعرف الدولار الأسترالي أيضًا باسم أوسي.

الدولار الأسترالي Stats

Nameالدولار الأسترالي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = السنت
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

الدولار الأسترالي Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankالبنك الاحتياطي الأسترالي
Users
أستراليا, جزيرة عيد الميلاد, جزر كوكوس (كيلينج), جزيرة نورفوك, جزر أشمور وكارتيير, الإقليم القطبي الأسترالي, جزر بحر المرجان, جزيرة هيرد, جزر مكدونالد, كيريباتي, ناورو

Why are you interested in AUD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AUD email updatesGet AUD rates on my phoneGet a AUD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٣٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٥٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩٦٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩١
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٦١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜