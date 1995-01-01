GBP - الجنيه البريطاني

The الجنيه البريطاني is the currency of المملكة المتحدة. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه البريطاني exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for جنيهات is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه البريطاني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الجنيه البريطاني
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = بنس
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|بنك إنجلترا
|Users
المملكة المتحدة, إنجلترا, أيرلندا الشمالية, اسكتلندا, ويلز, جزر فوكلاند, جبل طارق, جيرنسي, جزيرة مان, جيرسي, سانت هيلينا وأسينسيون, جورجيا الجنوبية وجزر ساندوتش الجنوبية, تريستان دا كونها
