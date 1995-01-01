gbp
GBP - الجنيه البريطاني

The الجنيه البريطاني is the currency of المملكة المتحدة. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه البريطاني exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for جنيهات is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه البريطاني rates and a currency converter.

يطلق على البنك المركزي بالمملكة المتحدة بنك إنجلترا (BOE). على الرغم من أن المملكة المتحدة هي عضو بالاتحاد الأوروبي، إلا أنها لم تفضل اعتماد عملة اليورو. الجنيه البريطاني، واسمه الرسمي جنيه إسترليني، هو رابع العملات تداولاً في سوق العملات الأجنبية، حيث تتعامل الكثير من المؤسسات والأفراد بالجنيه البريطاني. كما يطلق عليه إسترليني أو جنيه، من بين أسماء عديدة.

الجنيه البريطاني Stats

Nameالجنيه البريطاني
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = بنس
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

الجنيه البريطاني Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bankبنك إنجلترا
Users
المملكة المتحدة, إنجلترا, أيرلندا الشمالية, اسكتلندا, ويلز, جزر فوكلاند, جبل طارق, جيرنسي, جزيرة مان, جيرسي, سانت هيلينا وأسينسيون, جورجيا الجنوبية وجزر ساندوتش الجنوبية, تريستان دا كونها

