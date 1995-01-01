GBP - Britisches Pfund

The Britisches Pfund is the currency of Vereinigtes Königreich. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Britisches Pfund exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Pfund is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Britisches Pfund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Britisches Pfund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|Bank of England
|Users
Vereinigtes Königreich, England, Nordirland, Schottland, Wales, Falklandinseln, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, St. Helena und Ascension, Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln, Tristan da Cunha
