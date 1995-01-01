gbp
GBP - Britisches Pfund

The Britisches Pfund is the currency of Vereinigtes Königreich. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Britisches Pfund exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Pfund is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Britisches Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Die britische Zentralbank heißt Bank of England (BOE). Obwohl das Vereinigte Königreich Mitglied der Europäischen Union ist, hat es den Euro nicht übernommen. Das Britische Pfund, offiziell Pfund Sterling, ist die am vierthäufigsten auf dem Devisenmarkt gehandelte Währung, da viele Institutionen und Einzelpersonen in GBP handeln. Das Britische Pfund wird oft auch Sterling, Pfund, Quid oder Nicker genannt.

Britisches Pfund Stats

NameBritisches Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

Britisches Pfund Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bankBank of England
Users
Vereinigtes Königreich, England, Nordirland, Schottland, Wales, Falklandinseln, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, St. Helena und Ascension, Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln, Tristan da Cunha

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07410
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,486
GBP / USD1,26813
USD / CHF0,904387
USD / CAD1,36812
EUR / JPY173,452
AUD / USD0,666518

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %