New, better transfer rates

Unlock new lower pricing on select international transfers with Xe this August. Make your first transfer and take advantage of our most competitive exchange rates.

Get started
Experience new lower pricing on select international transfers with Xe!

Transparent fees

We offer upfront, straightforward pricing with no send fees. Enjoy our bank-beating exchange rates and maximize your transfers.

Learn more

Fast transfers

We know how important it is that your money reaches its destination swiftly. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes.

Learn more

Secure transactions

With advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide, you can trust that your money is safe.

Learn more

International money transfers simplified

Join the millions who trust Xe for their money transfers. Whether you're sending money abroad or making regular payments, select your preferred payment method and have confidence that your transaction is secure and will arrive quickly.

Register and send money
International money transfers simplified

Easily manage your transfers

We are dedicated to simplifying your international money transfers. With a variety of powerful tools at your disposal, including spot transfers, regular payments, market orders, and forward contracts, managing and sending money globally has never been easier.

Send money now

How to transfer money abroad with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. See what our customers say!

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

Flexible ways to send money

Wire transfer

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Learn more

Debit/Credit card

Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Learn more

Direct debit

Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. Ideal for mortgage or pension payments.

Learn more

Flexible ways to receive money

Bank deposit

Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash pickup

Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.

Pickup instantly.

Mobile wallet

Send directly to your loved one's mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.

Arrives instantly.

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Get started

Looking for global business solutions?

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

Get your business startedSend money now

Or do you need a Personal Account?

We offer solutions for every business

Entrepreneurs

We know you’re busy running your business. That’s why we make it simple to start sending money with Xe. Get a quick and easy way to make business payments at transparent, competitive rates.

Growing Businesses

As a small to mid-sized business, you need a reliable way to pay overseas suppliers and employees. With FX risk management for 130+ currencies across 220+ countries, we’ve got you covered.

Enterprises

Our experienced team is here to help you manage your cash flow abroad. We’ll work with you to offer custom solutions for your foreign exchange needs. Plan future transfers at set rates and more.

Powering you.

Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.

Get started

Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Limited. The company registration number is 1121503 and HiFX Limited is a registered Financial Service Provider (FSP94961)

Region