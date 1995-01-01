CAD - Dólar canadiense

cad
The Dólar canadiense is the currency of Canadá. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar canadiense exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dólares is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar canadiense rates and a currency converter.

El dólar canadiense ocupa el séptimo lugar en las operaciones más frecuentes del mercado de divisas, dado que numerosas instituciones y personas operan con dicha moneda (CAD). La gente también suele referirse al CAD como “Loonie”, “buck”, “Huard” y “piastre” (en francés).

En 2011, el Banco Central de Canadá emitió una nueva serie de billetes impresos en un material de polímero. Los nuevos billetes eran más duraderos, lo que permitió reducir los costos de producción y el impacto en el medio ambiente. Las nuevas características de seguridad también incrementarán la protección contra la falsificación.

Dólar canadiense Stats

NameDólar canadiense
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

Dólar canadiense Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bankBanco de Canadá
Users
Canadá

