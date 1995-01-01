CAD - Dólar canadiense

The Dólar canadiense is the currency of Canadá. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar canadiense exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dólares is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar canadiense rates and a currency converter.
El dólar canadiense ocupa el séptimo lugar en las operaciones más frecuentes del mercado de divisas, dado que numerosas instituciones y personas operan con dicha moneda (CAD). La gente también suele referirse al CAD como “Loonie”, “buck”, “Huard” y “piastre” (en francés).
En 2011, el Banco Central de Canadá emitió una nueva serie de billetes impresos en un material de polímero. Los nuevos billetes eran más duraderos, lo que permitió reducir los costos de producción y el impacto en el medio ambiente. Las nuevas características de seguridad también incrementarán la protección contra la falsificación.
|Name
|Dólar canadiense
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CAD conversion
|CAD to USD
|Top CAD chart
|CAD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Loonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
|Central bank
|Banco de Canadá
|Users
Canadá
