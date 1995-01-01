jpy
JPY - Yen japonés

The Yen japonés is the currency of Japón. The currency code for Yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥.

El banco central japonés de denomina Banco de Japón (BOJ). El yen japonés ocupa el tercer lugar en las operaciones más frecuentes del mercado de divisas, dado que numerosas instituciones y personas operan con dicha moneda (JPY).

Yen japonés Stats

NameYen japonés
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

Yen japonés Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankBanco de Japón
Users
Japón

