The 日本円 is the currency of 日本. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 日本円 exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for 円 is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find 日本円 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|日本円
|Symbol
|¥
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 銭
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top JPY conversion
|JPY to USD
|Top JPY chart
|JPY to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
|Central bank
|日本銀行
|Users
日本
