JPY - 日本円

The 日本円 is the currency of 日本. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 日本円 exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for 円 is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find 日本円 rates and a currency converter.

日本の中央銀行は日本銀行（BOJ）と呼ばれます。 日本円は外国為替市場で3番目に取引量の多い通貨です。多くの金融機関および個人がJPYの取引を行います。

日本円 Stats

Name日本円
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = 銭
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

日本円 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bank日本銀行
Users
日本

ライブ通貨レート

