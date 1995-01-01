USD - アメリカドル

The アメリカドル is the currency of 米国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アメリカドル exchange rate is the USD to EUR rate. The currency code for ドル is USD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find アメリカドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|アメリカドル
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = セント
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top USD conversion
|USD to EUR
|Top USD chart
|USD to EUR chart
|Nicknames
|greenback, buck, green, dough, smacker, bones, dead presidents, scrillas, paper
|Coins
|Freq used: 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢
Rarely used: 50¢, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $2
|Central bank
|連邦準備銀行
|Users
米国, America, アメリカ領サモア, アメリカ領ヴァージン諸島, イギリス領インド洋地域, イギリス領ヴァージン諸島, エクアドル, エルサルバドル, グアム, ハイチ, ミクロネシア, 北マリアナ諸島, パラオ, パナマ, プエルトリコ, タークス・カイコス諸島, 合衆国領有小離島, ウェーク島, 東ティモール
