USD - アメリカドル

アメリカの中央銀行は、連邦準備銀行（"Fed"）と呼ばれます。 多くの人が、他の通貨よりもUSDの取引外国為替市場で行っています。 USDは、グリーンバック、バック、グリーン、ドウ、スマッカー、ボーン、デッドプレジデント、スクリラ、およびペーパーとも呼ばれます。

アメリカドル Stats

Nameアメリカドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = セント
Minor unit symbol¢
Top USD conversionUSD to EUR
Top USD chartUSD to EUR chart

アメリカドル Profile

Nicknamesgreenback, buck, green, dough, smacker, bones, dead presidents, scrillas, paper
CoinsFreq used: 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢
Rarely used: 50¢, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $2
Central bank連邦準備銀行
Users
米国, America, アメリカ領サモア, アメリカ領ヴァージン諸島, イギリス領インド洋地域, イギリス領ヴァージン諸島, エクアドル, エルサルバドル, グアム, ハイチ, ミクロネシア, 北マリアナ諸島, パラオ, パナマ, プエルトリコ, タークス・カイコス諸島, 合衆国領有小離島, ウェーク島, 東ティモール

