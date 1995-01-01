jpy
JPY - Japansk yen

The Japansk yen is the currency of Japan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japansk yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Japansk yen rates and a currency converter.

Den japanska centralbanken kallas Bank of Japan (BOJ). Den japanska yenen är den tredje mest handlade med valutan på forex-marknaden, eftersom många institutioner och privatpersoner handlar med JPY.

Japansk yen Stats

NameJapansk yen
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

Japansk yen Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankBank of Japan
Users
Japan

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07409
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,484
GBP / USD1,26805
USD / CHF0,904380
USD / CAD1,36815
EUR / JPY173,448
AUD / USD0,666553

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %