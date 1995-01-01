XE-mplarsik tillgång till valutor när du är på språng

Appen XE Currency — Allt du behöver för internationell valuta.

  • Transfer money in 65 currencies to over 170 countries
  • Monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice
  • Historical charts for any currency pair in the world
  • Customize your currency list to your priorities
  • Set rate alerts and receive notifications

Upplev överföring av pengar när du är på språng

Du kan nu göra internationella överföringar av pengar med appen XE Currency. Det är enkelt, säkert och avgiftsfritt.* Skapa ett gratis konto nu.

*Avgifter kan ibland tas ut av en tredjepartsbank vid överföring av medel till XE Money Transfer eller innan medel kommer in på mottagarkontot.

Appen XE Currency finns tillgänglig för iOS och Android

XE Salesforce Connector

The XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce, the world's No 1 CRM Platform. Either take complete control of multi currency with rate notifications and manual updates OR simply set up and forget with fully automatic rate updates.

The XE Salesforce Connector is available on Salesforce Appexchange.

XE Currency Bots

Have an urgent, spontaneous need for international currency rates while you're busy with other tasks? Introducing the XE Currency Bots! You can now access live exchange rates and calculate purchase prices by interacting with XE bots across many digital platforms.

Alexa

Slack

Google Assistant

Facebook

Install the XE Currency app now and discover the difference XE-perience makes

