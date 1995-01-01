L'app di XE soddisfa tutte le tue esigenze anche in viaggio

Ora con l'app XE Currency puoi trasferire denaro in tutto il mondo. È facile, sicura e senza supplementi.* Configura subito il tuo account gratis.
The XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce, the world's No 1 CRM Platform. Either take complete control of multi currency with rate notifications and manual updates OR simply set up and forget with fully automatic rate updates.
The XE Salesforce Connector is available on Salesforce Appexchange.Get it now
Have an urgent, spontaneous need for international currency rates while you're busy with other tasks? Introducing the XE Currency Bots! You can now access live exchange rates and calculate purchase prices by interacting with XE bots across many digital platforms.