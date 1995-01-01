隨時隨地體驗 XE 貨幣功能

XE Currency 應用程式 — 滿足一切國際貨幣需求。

超過 7000 萬次全球下載量

4.4 分，滿分為 5 分

  • Transfer money in 65 currencies to over 170 countries
  • Monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice
  • Historical charts for any currency pair in the world
  • Customize your currency list to your priorities
  • Set rate alerts and receive notifications

體驗隨時隨地匯款的便利

您現在可以使用 XE Currency 應用程式進行國際匯款。它簡便安全，而且免費。*立即設定您的免費帳戶。

*在將資金轉入 XE 匯款時或在資金到達收款人帳戶之前，第三方銀行偶爾可能會收取費用。

提供 iOS 和 Android 版本的 XE Currency 應用程式

XE Salesforce Connector

The XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce, the world's No 1 CRM Platform. Either take complete control of multi currency with rate notifications and manual updates OR simply set up and forget with fully automatic rate updates.

The XE Salesforce Connector is available on Salesforce Appexchange.

XE Currency Bots

Have an urgent, spontaneous need for international currency rates while you're busy with other tasks? Introducing the XE Currency Bots! You can now access live exchange rates and calculate purchase prices by interacting with XE bots across many digital platforms.

Alexa

Slack

Google Assistant

Facebook

Install the XE Currency app now and discover the difference XE-perience makes

