XE-perience currencies on the go

Features

  • Transfer money in 65 currencies to over 170 countries
  • Monitor up to 10 currencies of your choice
  • Historical charts for any currency pair in the world
  • Customize your currency list to your priorities
  • Set rate alerts and receive notifications

Experience Money Transfer on the go

You can now transfer money internationally using the XE Currency app. It's easy, secure, and there are no fees.* Set up your free account now.

*Charges may occasionally be applied by a third party bank when transferring the funds to XE Money Transfer or before the funds arrive in the recipient account.

The XE Currency app is available for iOS and Android

Salesfoce logo

XE Salesforce Connector

The XE Salesforce Connector is a must have for any business that manages Multi Currency in Salesforce, the world's No 1 CRM Platform. Either take complete control of multi currency with rate notifications and manual updates OR simply set up and forget with fully automatic rate updates.

The XE Salesforce Connector is available on Salesforce Appexchange.

XE Currency Bots

Have an urgent, spontaneous need for international currency rates while you're busy with other tasks? Introducing the XE Currency Bots! You can now access live exchange rates and calculate purchase prices by interacting with XE bots across many digital platforms.

Alexa

Slack

Google Assistant

Facebook

