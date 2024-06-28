Keep up to date with global content from our trusted team of currency experts
28 juni 2024
Post-Election Surge: Sterling-Euro Exchange Rate Breaks Free from Long-Standing Range
18 juni 2024 — 2 min read
The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation
29 maj 2024 — 4 min read
Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement
25 maj 2024 — 3 min read
Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?
5 mars 2024 — 3 min read
Currency Exchange 101
25 september 2023 — 4 min read
How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas
1 augusti 2023 — 4 min read
How to convert bitcoin into real money
19 januari 2023 — 8 min read
How to close Bank of America account?
18 januari 2023 — 8 min read
How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)
18 december 2020 — 8 min read
What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?
4 december 2023 — 4 min read
How to save money on your next European trip
18 januari 2023 — 6 min read
Your Checklist for International Travel During COVID-19
30 juli 2020 — 4 min read
Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads
17 augusti 2023 — 8 min read
Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment
17 augusti 2023 — 7 min read
Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice
17 augusti 2023 — 7 min read
How to plan for an international move
28 juni 2021 — 7 min read
Moving to the US: a guide to life in the city with a young family
17 juni 2021 — 8 min read
The most common questions about moving to the United States, answered
25 maj 2021 — 9 min read
Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide
14 juli 2023 — 7 min read
How to pay international school costs
23 december 2020 — 6 min read
Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad
26 november 2020 — 7 min read
2024: The Year of Elections
14 februari 2024 — 5 min read
Protect Your Business From Wire Fraud
19 oktober 2023 — 3 min read
What is crypto currency and how does it work?
19 januari 2023 — 8 min read
Central bank rates
17 maj 2022 — 1 min read
Cryptocurrencies
6 maj 2022 — 1 min read
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - July 2024
28 juni 2024 — 3 min read
Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner
20 december 2021 — 2 min read
Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe
12 juli 2021 — 5 min read
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better
30 april 2021 — 3 min read
