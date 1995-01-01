JPY - Yen japonais

The Yen japonais is the currency of Japon. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yen japonais exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Yen japonais rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Yen japonais
|Symbol
|¥
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top JPY conversion
|JPY to USD
|Top JPY chart
|JPY to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
|Central bank
|Banque du Japon
|Users
Japon
Japon
