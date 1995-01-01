jpy
JPY - Yen japonais

The Yen japonais is the currency of Japon. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yen japonais exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Yen japonais rates and a currency converter.

La banque centrale du Japon s’appelle la Banque du Japon (BOJ). Le yen japonais est la troisième devise la plus échangée sur le marché des changes (Forex), étant donné qu’un grand nombre d’institutions et de particuliers échangent le JPY.

Yen japonais Stats

NameYen japonais
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

Yen japonais Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankBanque du Japon
Users
Japon

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07286
GBP / EUR1,18091
USD / JPY161,493
GBP / USD1,26696
USD / CHF0,904515
USD / CAD1,37026
EUR / JPY173,260
AUD / USD0,665941

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %