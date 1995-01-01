bbd
BBD - Dólar barbadiano

The Dólar barbadiano is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar barbadiano exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar barbadiano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar barbadiano Stats

NameDólar barbadiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Dólar barbadiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18061
USD / JPY161,451
GBP / USD1,26860
USD / CHF0,903908
USD / CAD1,36714
EUR / JPY173,483
AUD / USD0,667003

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%