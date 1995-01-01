bbd
BBD - الدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني

The الدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني is the currency of باربادوس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني Stats

Nameالدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

الدولار الباربادوسي أو الباجاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
باربادوس

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٣٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٥٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩٦٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩١
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٦١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜