BBD - Barbados-Dollar

The Barbados-Dollar is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbados-Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Barbados-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Barbados-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BBD conversion
|BBD to USD
|Top BBD chart
|BBD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Barbados
|Users
Barbados
Barbados
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BBD email updatesGet BBD rates on my phoneGet a BBD currency data API for my business