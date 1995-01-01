bbd
BBD - Barbados-Dollar

The Barbados-Dollar is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbados-Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Barbados-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Barbados-Dollar Stats

NameBarbados-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Barbados-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

