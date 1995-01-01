bbd
BBD - 巴巴多斯元

The 巴巴多斯元 is the currency of 巴巴多斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴巴多斯元 exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 巴巴多斯元 rates and a currency converter.

巴巴多斯元 Stats

Name巴巴多斯元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

巴巴多斯元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
巴巴多斯

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07358
GBP / EUR1.18019
USD / JPY161.563
GBP / USD1.26703
USD / CHF0.904493
USD / CAD1.36854
EUR / JPY173.451
AUD / USD0.666236

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%