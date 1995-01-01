BBD - 巴巴多斯元

The 巴巴多斯元 is the currency of 巴巴多斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴巴多斯元 exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 巴巴多斯元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|巴巴多斯元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BBD conversion
|BBD to USD
|Top BBD chart
|BBD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Barbados
|Users
巴巴多斯
巴巴多斯
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BBD email updatesGet BBD rates on my phoneGet a BBD currency data API for my business