BBD - Dollar de la Barbade

The Dollar de la Barbade is the currency of Barbade. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar de la Barbade exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar de la Barbade rates and a currency converter.

Dollar de la Barbade Stats

NameDollar de la Barbade
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Dollar de la Barbade Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbade

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07408
GBP / EUR1,18070
USD / JPY161,483
GBP / USD1,26817
USD / CHF0,904398
USD / CAD1,36800
EUR / JPY173,446
AUD / USD0,666600

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %