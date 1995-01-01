BBD - Dollar de la Barbade

The Dollar de la Barbade is the currency of Barbade. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar de la Barbade exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar de la Barbade rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollar de la Barbade
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BBD conversion
|BBD to USD
|Top BBD chart
|BBD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Barbados
|Users
Barbade
